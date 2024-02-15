MacIver News Minute: Evers’ $100M Slush Fund Exposed

Feb. 15, 2024

Almost since day one of his first administration, Gov. Evers has led Wisconsin from one constitutional crisis after another.

Most of those incidents have involved him trying to assume powers that the constitution specifically assigned to the legislature. Redistricting, confirming appointments, and, of course, the power of the purse.

The legislature gets to decide how to spend state funds. Wisconsin’s $3 billion in covid relief from the feds was different. That was federal money and the federal government gave the governor full control of it.

However, while that money was sitting in the bank waiting for Evers to spend it, it was accruing interest, almost $100 million dollars in interest. The feds didn’t give Evers that money. It was generated in a state bank account making it state money. That means the legislature should have control over it. Evers, of course, claims its federal money and regards it as his personal slush fund. The non-partisan legislative audit bureau discovered the funds and disagrees with the governor.

Will the governor do the right thing and relinquish the funds?

Stay tuned for more drama as this story unfolds.