MacIver News Minute: Gov. Evers versus the “Will of the People”

Jan. 23, 2024

Wisconsin republicans hope to create a dilemma for Gov. Evers.

Evers has said he will not give an inch on abortion, but Evers is also very fond of the motto, “the will of the people is the law of that land.”

Republicans are trying to test that belief with their latest bill that could lead to ban on abortions after 14 weeks. It’s currently 20 weeks. The bill, itself, would not change that. It calls for a statewide referendum that would allow the people to exercise direct democracy and do it, if that is what they want.

After all, public polling shows 91% of Wisconsinites are pro-abortion. Then again, only 28% say there should not be any limitations on abortion. So maybe a majority of voters would support a 14-week ban. Regardless, it’s a moot point.

No one actually believes that the governor would sign the bill. The will of the people might be the law of the land, but when it comes to abortion, Evers isn’t about to take any changes.

The bill, AB975, got a public hearing on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, and the room filled with pro-abortion advocates. Long gone are the days of “safe, legal, and rare.” The current motto is “free abortion on demand.”

Students from the Medical College of Wisconsin testified and advocated for no restrictions on abortion whatsoever. If a woman wants to have an abortion on her due date, that’s her decision, according to their testimony.

The students pointed out that their views are fairly common among medical students. As proof, they pointed out that enrollment in the OBGYN program at the college dropped 8% after Roe v. Wade was overturned and abortion became temporarily illegal in Wisconsin.