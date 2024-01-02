MacIver News Minute: Evers’ Christmas Snubs

Jan. 2, 2024

Wisconsin’s Christians are still celebrating the 12 days of Christmas leading up to Epiphany, and it’s a good thing they have thick skin. Otherwise, they might be really offended over Gov. Evers’ messaging over the past couple of weeks.

First, just days before they celebrated the birth of the baby Jesus, Evers released a video message reaffirming his commitment to abortion..

Just weeks after Wisconsinites finally had their reproductive freedom restored, Wisconsin Republicans today announced they plan to launch a new effort to restrict abortion access in Wisconsin. Again. My response ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SDxnsqpESO — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 21, 2023

Then, in his actual video message for Christmas, Evers listed off all the ways he could of to celebrate the holiday. Going to church somehow didn’t make the list.

Kathy and I wish everyone celebrating across our state a very merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/xRZA3gb4zS — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 25, 2023

(Evers ensured that everyone understood the meaning behind Kwanzaa, however, in his video message for that holiday).



Finally, Evers is openly mocking the 12 Days of Christmas with his 12 Days of Wisconsin campaign, where he brags about all the ways he’s spending taxpayer funds around the state on his pet causes.

This year, our child care industry was facing an imminent collapse, so I directed $170 million in emergency stopgap funding to stabilize the industry, help providers keep the doors open, and support working families through June of 2025.#12DaysofWisconsin — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 31, 2023

Fortunately, a lot of us still understand that the spirit of Christmas does not include being generous with other people’s money, and that government will never be the reason for the season.