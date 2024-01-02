MacIver News Minute: Evers’ Christmas Snubs

By MacIverNews -
, , , , ,

Jan. 2, 2024

Wisconsin’s Christians are still celebrating the 12 days of Christmas leading up to Epiphany, and it’s a good thing they have thick skin. Otherwise, they might be really offended over Gov. Evers’ messaging over the past couple of weeks.

First, just days before they celebrated the birth of the baby Jesus, Evers released a video message reaffirming his commitment to abortion..

Then, in his actual video message for Christmas, Evers listed off all the ways he could of to celebrate the holiday. Going to church somehow didn’t make the list.

(Evers ensured that everyone understood the meaning behind Kwanzaa, however, in his video message for that holiday).


Finally, Evers is openly mocking the 12 Days of Christmas with his 12 Days of Wisconsin campaign, where he brags about all the ways he’s spending taxpayer funds around the state on his pet causes.

Fortunately, a lot of us still understand that the spirit of Christmas does not include being generous with other people’s money, and that government will never be the reason for the season.