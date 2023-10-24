Proposed Constitutional Amendments to Secure Wisconsin Elections Get Public Hearing

Oct. 24, 2023

Wisconsin lawmakers held a joint hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 on three proposed amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution that would help secure the state’s elections.

AJR 76 would require US citizenship to vote in Wisconsin elections. Some states allow non-citizens to vote in local elections, and liberals would like to see that happen in Wisconsin as well. During the hearing, Wisconsin Voices Policy Director Jamie Lynn Crofts expressed her opinion that even illegal aliens should be allowed to vote in local elections in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Voices Policy Director Jamie Lynn Crofts says the state should allow illegal aliens to vote in local elections. #WIright @SenRomaineQuinn pic.twitter.com/qShkE421iZ — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) October 24, 2023



AJR 77 would ban local governments from accepting private grants to help them run elections. This is a response to the “Zuckerbucks Scandal”, in which Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg funneled $8.8 million to Wisconsin local governments to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The joint committee discussed how that the grants came with strings attached. That led to the City of Green Bay pushing out its city clerk and allowing a Democrat operative named Micheal Spitzer Rubenstein to run its election.

.@SenRomaineQuinn (R) says in his 8 years in the assembly, no clerk has ever contacted him about not having enough money to run an election.@SenSpreitzer (D) says clerks in his district have. pic.twitter.com/v49yY5lnab — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) October 24, 2023

AJR 78 would make the voter ID law part of the state constitution, which would prevent the state supreme court from taking action against it.

Both AJR 76 and 77 were passed by the legislature in the last session. If it passes again this session, it will go to voters to decide whether to amend the constitution. The governor gets no say in the process. AJR 78 is being considered by the legislature for the first time.