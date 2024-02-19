On the Border with Rep. Tom Tiffany

Feb. 19, 2024

When Congressman Tom Tiffany visited the southern border in Arizona in February, he found it virtually unprotected. Checkpoints were unmanned and the only border patrol agents he encounter were more concerned with him snooping around than with the illegal crossings. Most shocking was a supply dump in the Coronado National Forest maintained by the American Red Cross and Catholic Charities and primarily serving the cartels’ smuggling operations. MacIver News Service’s Bill Osmulski was with Tiffany on the trip. Here is his report.