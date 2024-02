Feb. 10, 2024

After James O’Keefe uncovered contract fraud tied to a human trafficking operation at the Ramada Inn in Tucson, Congressmen Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) and Doug LaMalfa (R-California) stopped by while they were in town to investigate. Security, management, and the Pima County Sheriff all scrambled to stop them. MacIver News was on the scene to capture it all on video.