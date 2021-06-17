Budget Blog: Breaking News – JFC To Approve Up To $4 Billion in Tax Cuts

On Wednesday during a press conference, JFC Co-Chair Representative Mark Born confirmed plans to approve up to $4 billion in tax cuts at Thursday’s executive session. The cuts will be “funded” by the $4.4 billion surplus announced earlier this month. The plan is expected to include income and property taxes.

