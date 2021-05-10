MacIver Newsmakers Podcast: Erica Jedynak Talks PRO-ACT

May 10, 2021 | MacIver News Service

House Democrats are pushing through a lot of radical bills this year. One of them is the so-called PRO-ACT, short for “Protecting the Right to Organize.” That would eliminate all state laws and other protections workers have from union organizers.

In Wisconsin it would mean the end of Act 10 and Right to Work. Act 10, alone, has saved state taxpayers $13.9 billion since it was enacted ten years ago.

Erica L. Jedynak, Director of Economic Opportunity at Americans for Prosperity, gives us the lowdown on this episode of the MacIver Newsmakers Podcast.