MacIver Reader Poll: Top Ten Stories Of 2020

December 22, 2020

From Coronavirus to the election and everything in between, 2020 left us with no shortage of noteworthy stories and monumental events. We asked you, our incredibly knowledgeable and hyper-engaged readers, what you thought the top stories of 2020 were, and here are your top picks.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in our poll.

#10. Antifa/BLM Destroying Our Cities and the Rule of Law

Our home state of Wisconsin saw incredible levels of destruction with the Antifa and BLM riots. From Kenosha to Milwaukee to Madison, many gathered in the streets, some protestors became violent, looted businesses, and burned down buildings — all while the rest of us were unable to go back to work and school.

While @realDonaldTrump met with #Kenosha businesses to offer his sympathy and support, Lt Gov @TheOtherMandela says the destruction will lead to a better community. #WIright #tcot pic.twitter.com/xotRIhmzbx — MacIver Institute (@MacIverWisc) September 1, 2020

Brandon Z. commented on our Facebook post, “Peaceful riots, hometown on fire with citizens bludgeoned and structures looted. Endorsed and encouraged by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor of WI. Being told it was good for us and our community. I’ll never forget that, I understand the drama of human politics but when you tell me experiencing your community burn and elderly people being bludgeoned in the street is a good thing… Well. At that point, you can’t stand aside.”

#9. The Rise of the Defund the Police Movement

While the above riots were terrorizing our towns and communities, many on the left were promoting the “defund the police” movement, and in many cities, police budgets have already been cut. With crime on the rise, it seems like an interesting and untimely argument to attempt to eliminate the police.

#8. Government Shutdown of the Economy

Throughout the pandemic, Americans have seen unprecedented government overreach with the forced shutdown of our economy. Unless your business was considered “essential” by local and state government, you were unable to open your doors or face fines in doing so. The shutdown of the economy continued long after the initial “six weeks to slow the spread,” and even after cases and hospitalizations slowed. In many areas — such as Dane and Milwaukee counties — harsh restrictions remain in place months after the start of the pandemic.

#7. The Record-Setting Economy Before the Pandemic

While the time before COVID-19 feels like it was years ago, it has just been a few short months since the United States saw a record-setting economy under President Trump. From record low unemployment and high stock markets, prior to the pandemic, Americans were experiencing some of the greatest economic conditions our country has seen. Even after the initial downswing from the shutdowns, the economy has begun to rally back.

#6. Government Lockdowns

Not only were we prevented from operating our businesses, but the government also forcibly kept us inside. Over the past seven months, we have been told we cannot attend church, weddings, or even holiday gatherings. What was promised to be just a few weeks to “slow the spread” has turned into months of continual overreach from Governor Evers and team.

#5. Unemployment and Economic Hardship Caused by COVID-19

President Trump’s record-breaking economy came to a screeching halt with the onset of Coronavirus. Many small businesses across the country were forced to close due to government limitations, putting hundreds of thousands of individuals out of work. In Wisconsin, the Department of Workforce Development was grossly underprepared leading to added stress and financial strains to the lives of many employees across the state.

#4. Joe Biden’s Surprise Victory

After a tumultuous election cycle, Joe Biden’s victory — especially in some of the critical swing states — came as a surprise to many. While Trump made legal challenges to the victory in many of these swing states, it appears Joe Biden has still emerged the winner (even after spending most of the campaign cycle in his basement).

Catherine M. stated on our Facebook post, “To me, it seems a matter of physics- cause and effect if you will; If not for the virus, I believe the election would have gone to Trump.”

#3. Censorship of Conservatives by Big Tech

A concern on the forefront of the minds of many Americans is the censorship we face from Big Tech companies, such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter. From suppressing tweets of the President to hiring partisan fact-checkers to flag posts, this year has made it clear that social media is no longer a platform for free and open discussion. MacIver’s Some readers believe that had big tech been slightly more transparent, the outcome of the election may have looked quite different.

#2. The Mainstream Media’s Bias Against President Trump

From an industry created to serve as nonpartisan agents assigned to inform the public of current events and news, throughout the Trump campaign and Presidency, the media has let their true colors show. They have spent most of the past four years criticizing everything Trump does: from his foreign policy to his tax cuts, even down to what he wore. Gone are the days of media sans bias.

Kim K. commented on our Facebook post saying, “I voted for the media bias. It was one of the things that affected me so much my political beliefs have changed dramatically.”

#1. Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

Many irregularities on Election Day have caused voters to question the integrity and validity of the 2020 presidential election. This sets a dangerous precedent for elections to come, as many voters now lack trust in one of America’s most fundamental systems.

So, how did your fellow readers do with their picks? Disagree? Agree? Have a different story that should have made the list? Share your thoughts below.