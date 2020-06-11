MacIver News Minute: Left Promotes Defunding Police

June 11, 2020

There will be a lot of discussion in the coming months about what needs to change in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd.

One idea being talk about is the defunding of the police or the complete elimination of the police department in your community.

While some politicians and certain members of the media have attempted to present this radical idea as not really, that radical or the protestors don’t really mean dissolve the police department completely, that is exactly what they want. Complete elimination of the police.

Don’t take our word for it, go to the MacIver website, watch the video and decide for yourself.

Asked what would happen when a crime occurs in a world without a police department, Freedom Inc talks about a transformative butt whupping administered by the community.

While the mainstream media may feel too uncomfortable to ask questions or challenge bad ideas, that means the rest of us must.