Court Records Describe Violence Against Police at UW Hamas Encampment

May 8, 2024

It is illegal to camp out on University of Wisconsin property, and so it shouldn’t have surprised anyone when law enforcement attempted to enforce the law by taking down protesters’ tents on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on May 1st.

Officers were met with fierce resistance from the protesters, which resulted in 34 arrests. Three of those individuals were charged with felonies, and one was charged with a misdemeanor.

UW Freshman Leo Randle hit a state trooper in the face with his skateboard, according to a criminal complaint. Randle has been charged with a Class H Felony for battery to a law enforcement officer. Randle could face expulsion for committing nonacademic misconduct on university lands, according to the University’s Administrative Code.

Karl Schultz hit a Madison police officer in the back of his neck hard enough to knock him off balance, according to a criminal complaint. You can hear the impact in this video. Schultz continued to advance on the officer while yelling “fuck you.” Another police officer saw what was happening and tackled Schultz. Schultz is now charged with a Class H Felony for battery to a law enforcement officer.

Caleb Brown grabbed a Madison police officer’s baton and tried to wrestle it away from him. Brown pulled the officer out of formation and began to struggle. Eventually, the officer hit brown in the face with his elbow, and Brown was arrested. He is now charged with a Class H Felony for attempting to disarm a peace officer and a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.

Trevor Carter spit on a police officer’s boot, according to a criminal complaint. He’s been charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

The other 30 people who were arrested were released that same morning without charges.