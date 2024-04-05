Our Rulers Are Insane

Apr. 5, 2024

Guest Perspective by William Briggs

There is a theme to today’s post, which reading only the headlines you won’t be able to guess. But it’s there.

To start with one of an endless, and growing, stream of Rapes of Reality, here is a Supreme Court of Canada decision:

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in a recent sexual assault case that it was “problematic” for a lower court judge to refer to the alleged victim as a “woman,” implying that the more appropriate term should have been “person with a vagina.”

In a decision published Friday, Justice Sheilah Martin wrote that a trial judge’s use of the word “a woman” may “have been unfortunate and engendered confusion.” The only person would could say sincerely “person with a vagina” is a person without an idea of Reality. Something has gone very, very wrong with this person’s thoughts.

That is putting it too lightly, especially if you read the story, which shows rulers straying into Fantasy far more than you would think possible.

Example number two, from an article by Zman about France’s ruler boasting he will start a war with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Russians have made clear that anything used by Ukraine in their war effort is fair game for Russian strikes. Putin recently made it clear what that means in an interview with Russian media. He said, “It would be right for Macron to remember how it ended for Napoleon and his soldiers, more than 600,000 of whom were left lying in the damp earth.” Obviously, Putin is referring to the famous defeat of the French army by the Russians that brought down Napoleon.

Perhaps France has been invaded one too many times, and Macron still stings from it, his nightmares filled with images of Putin dancing in Versailles? Or perhaps Macron thinks he can pull off what Napoleon could not. Or maybe Macron, well, what?

Example number three, It does follow from the premise of Equality, which says that all people are the same except for the accident of birthplace, that all should be allowed to vote in all elections in every country over every matter. These Democrat witnesses are being rational, given their belief.

Example number four, a tweet: “The Chancellor of Germany, @Bundeskanzler, refused to use the Bible for his oath of office, saying it would be “insensitive” to non-Christians.” It would indeed be insensitive to non-Christians. So he chose to be insensitive to Christians, ostensibly his own people, instead. The Chancellor apparently follows the rule “Everybody is better than we.”

Example number five, a headline: “Florida border agents placed on high alert for refugees following breakdown of order in Haiti”. Florida, after all, is a popular state for barbecue. If you know what I mean. I did see the video of Haitians eating each other on Twitter. Guy walked up to a pile of burning flesh, pulled off a charred leg. Took some struggle, the ligaments holding the leg to the body not wanting to give up the fight. But the man muscled it through. And then he acted like he was at a Church of Satan picnic. I’d link the video, but it didn’t take long for censors to pull it down. And then to encourage propagandists to insist the incident never happened. Propagandists are good at their job, and many now believe them.

Example number six, a tweet: “#BREAKING: TikTok bill in the House has more than a needed two-thirds majority for passage. Voting ongoing.”

This is yet another in a long string of idiotic moral panics, which will serve no good and only cause harm.

Example number seven, from an interview with Ryszard Legutko:

Today’s liberalism has already identified far more enemies and thought crimes than the communists did. The complete list is impossible to provide, but here is a sample: misogyny, sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, islamophobia, eurocentrism, phallocentrism, logocentrism, ageism, binarism, populism, nationalism, xenophobia, hate speech, Euroscepticism, white supremacy, misgendering, etc.

The only thing striking about these examples, and the theme you could not possibly have guessed, is that they all came across my stream on a Thursday morning a week ago over the course of about a hour. Most of that hour I spent doing other things. The point, which I hope is obvious, is that if I had paid closer attention, I could have added to these examples with ease. Our rulers are becoming more and more brazen. Not to mention insane and greedy. They will never remove themselves willingly.