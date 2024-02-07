Right of First Refusal Creates Anti-Free Market Monopolies

“Fundamentally anti-capitalist, anti-conservative, and anti-American”

Feb. 7, 2024

Perspective by Dan O’Donnell

Competition is an essential requirement for a free market economy. Those who profess to support free markets, such as conservatives, oppose monopolies. That’s why it’s so confusing to see supposedly conservative lawmakers backing the “Right of First Refusal” bill that would cut competition out of the power transmission industry and establish government authorized monopolies. Dan O’Donnell calls out this hypocrisy in his latest video report for the MacIver Institute.