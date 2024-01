Jan. 26, 2024

Video Perspective by Dan O’Donnell

Are you better off in 2024 than you were in 2020? Dan O’Donnell cuts through the government’s narrative on inflation and goes through the actual numbers American families deal with. Mortgage rates, home prices, car prices, gas prices, utility costs, and grocery prices have skyrocketed over the past four years, adding $11,000 to the average family’s cost of living. For most people, Bidenomics, obviously, is not working.