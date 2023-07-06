MacIver News Minute: Evers’ Vetoes Out the Middle Class Tax Cut

July 6, 2023

Gov. Evers promised a 10% middle-class tax cut.

No seriously, we have him on tape saying it in his budget address just five months ago.

“Under my plan, if you’re a single filer making less than $100,000 or a married joint filer making less than $150,000, the cornerstone of my tax plan will cut your taxes by 10 percent.”

He continued to push for that 10 percent tax cut as recently as May.

2️⃣ 10% Middle-Class Tax Cut

I proposed to deliver real, responsible tax relief targeted to working families who are facing rising costs. My plan would’ve cut taxes by 10% for single filers making $100k or less and married-joint filers making $150k or less. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 2, 2023

Republicans tried to do him one better and cut everybody’s income taxes and by more. Under their plan, those filers Evers mentioned would have gotten a 14% income tax cut that would have put hundreds of dollars back in their pockets. In total, it was a $3.5 billion tax cut.

Unfortunately, Evers had a major change of heart this week and vetoed those tax cuts down to practically nothing.

The $3.5 billion tax cut turned into $175 million. Most Wisconsin taxpayers, including those middle-class filers Evers mentioned in his speech, are now looking at a 1 percent income tax cut. $37 bucks for single filers, and $49.35 for married filers. That’s hundreds of dollars less than Evers himself promised just five months ago.