Protecting Children From The Gender Transitioning Industry

Feb. 2, 2023

A mother who lost all parental rights for not supporting her daughter’s transition.

A 35-year-old transgender Army veteran with no regrets about transitioning.

An 18-year-old woman who de-transitioned after a double-mastectomy.

All three of these individuals have very different perspectives and opinions about gender reassignment procedures. However, they strongly agree that no one under the age of 18 should be allowed to transition.

Parents on Patrol Wisconsin brought them to Waukesha in January. During this panel, they warned parents about the tactics medical providers use to coerce kids and parents into agreeing to serious and permanent procedures. They say the only way to stop this is by suing everyone responsible, and they have an army of lawyers eager to step in.