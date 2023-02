Jan. 31, 2022

There’s a national movement to protect children from the gender transition industry, and Chloe Cole is helping to lead it. Cole, herself, is a survivor of gender transition procedures, which started at age 12 and eventually included a double mastectomy. She has since de-transitioned and is sharing her story around the country with parents and lawmakers.

Parents on Patrol, a parental advocacy group in Waukesha County, brought Cole and others to speak at a panel in January.