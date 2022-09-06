MacIver News Minute: Biden’s Extremist Rhetoric

Sep. 6, 2022

In his speech from Philadelphia, President Biden called anyone who dares to disagree with him, a clear and present danger to democracy and our country.

What a vile and reprehensible charge to make, Mr. President.

No, those who disagree with your destructive economic policy that has resulted in historic inflation; or your dangerous scold and release push that puts violent criminals back into our communities; or your unconstitutional plan to have taxpayers pay the private college debt of willing adults… NO, Mr. President, that does not make us domestic terrorists as your administration has previously tried to brand us.

We are simply American citizens who will not sit quietly as you and your Administration try to bully us into submission or silence us into compliance when we question your ideas or your leadership.

Mr. President, we will always fight for a government of the people, by the people and for the people.