MacIver News Minute: Biden’s Inflation

Apr. 14, 2022

Another week, another round of bad economic news for you and your family.

Over the past year, inflation has increased 8.5%, the largest year-over-year increase since 1981. The price of gas is up 48%, milk 13%, fruit 10%.

Meanwhile, wages have increased just 2.9%, making it impossible for families to make ends meet and even more difficult to get ahead.

The Biden Administration is trying to blame Putin, and everyone else, in a desperate attempt to fool the American Public.

But consider this: in the month after Biden took office, inflation was 1.7%. By fall, it was close to 7%. And now, more than a year after Biden was sworn in, inflation is between 7.5 and 8.5% each month.

The economic pain we are all feeling is because Biden recklessly spent over $7 trillion dollars in 2021 despite a widely available vaccine and Covid on the decline.

Don’t be fooled by the spin, Biden is to blame for inflation, plain and simple.