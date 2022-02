MacIver News Service | Feb. 8, 2022

Sen. Kathleen Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) has been very open that she doesn’t believe there was any fraud in the 2020 election. However, she is still the chair of the Senate Elections Committee. On Monday, Feb. 7th, the committee held a public hearing on 10 election reform bills based off concerns with the 2020 election. Bernier wrote four of the bills. One addresses the election law violations in nursing homes during 2020 by making that activity legal.