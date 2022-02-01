MacIver Minute: Milwaukee’s Pretrial Monitoring Failure

Feb. 1, 2022 | MacIver News Service

In response to the uproar over DA Chisholm’s catastrophic soft -on-crime doctrine, Milwaukee politicians are now trying to convince us that it is working well.

On the floor of the Legislature, elitist liberals actually said that Milwaukee proves pre-trial monitoring programs work.

Darrell Brooks was out on pre-trial release from Milwaukee County and being monitored by JusticePoint on the night of the #WaukeshaMassacre. @RepGoyke says Milwaukee proves pre-trial monitoring programs work. #WIright pic.twitter.com/4C0PphtJuM — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) January 25, 2022

You have got to be kidding me.

After trying to kill the mother of his child, Darrell Brooks was out on pre-trial release when he mowed down all those innocent kids and grandmas in the Waukesha Christmas parade.

This sick lie came just hours before another Milwaukee Police Officer was shot by…a dangerous criminal who should have been behind bars!

Remember, all of this mayhem and carnage is preventable. We need to protect the public from dangerous criminals instead of worrying about their emotional well-being and making excuses for their criminal behavior.

We the people can change this IF we hold the politicians accountable.