Increasing Numbers of the Vaccinated are Dying of Covid in Milwaukee County

Jan. 13, 2022: 50% of Covid deaths were vaccinated individuals (4 of 8)

Jan. 18, 2022: 60% of Covid deaths were vaccinated individuals (6 of 10)

Jan. 30, 2022: 67% of Covid deaths were vaccinated individuals (2 of 3)

Feb. 8, 2022: 100% of Covid deaths were vaccinated individuals (2 of 2)

Total rate for 2022 so far: 27% of Covid deaths were vaccinated individuals (65 of 244)

MacIver News Service | Feb. 9, 2022

By: Bill Osmulski

The CDC claims the unvaccinated are 97 times more likely to die from Covid than the vaccinated, but recent Covid data from Milwaukee suggests that ratio might be shifting.

The most recent data backing the CDC’s claim comes from mid-December of last year. The MacIver Institute examined Milwaukee County’s death records for January and February of this year.

Milwaukee County is the only county in Wisconsin that posts detailed records for every death recorded by the medical examiner. The records contain the Covid vaccination status for each individual, including whether they received the booster. The state, unfortunately, does not provide this level of detail in its vaccine breakthrough data.

Throughout January and February of 2022, increasing numbers of vaccinated individuals have been dying of Covid. On some days, there have been more deaths among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2022, there were two Covid deaths recorded in Milwaukee County, and both individuals were vaccinated against Covid. No one died of Covid that day who was not vaccinated.

The MacIver Institute first spotted this developing trend in January. There were deaths among the vaccinated in 2021, but the percentage slowly began to increase in the first few weeks of 2022.

The county hit a grim milestone on Jan. 13, 2022, when half of the people who died of Covid that day were vaccinated, 4 out of the 8 (or 50%).

A few days later, came the first day when more vaccinated than unvaccinated individuals died of Covid in Milwaukee County. On Jan. 18, 2022, 6 out of the 10 Covid deaths were among the vaccinated, for a rate of 60%.

On Jan. 30, 2022, there were three Covid deaths in the county, and two of the individuals were not only vaccinated – but also boosted. That comes out to 67%.

Finally, on Feb. 8, 2022, there were two Covid deaths in Milwaukee County and both of them were vaccinated. That comes out to 100%.

The sample sizes might be small, but these numbers raise the question – is this the start of a new trend?

Throughout the month of January, 474 people in Milwaukee County died of natural causes, and 207 of them were Covid deaths. Of the 207 Covid deaths, 49 (or 24%) were vaccinated.

So far, in February 2022, 43% of Covid deaths in Milwaukee County have been among the vaccinated. As of Feb. 8, 2022, there have been 37 Covid deaths and 16 of them were vaccinated. Two were vaccinated and boosted.

Not only does this data call into question the CDC’s claim that the unvaccinated are 97 times more likely to die of Covid than the vaccinated. It also calls into question data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), which shows that Covid deaths among the unvaccinated are 14 times higher than the vaccinated.

That data shows 3.6 people for every 100,000 vaccinated individuals die of Covid. Meanwhile, 50.8 people die out of every 100,000 unvaccinated individuals.

Only 2 people under the age of 30 died of natural causes in Milwaukee County this year. A 19-year-old woman died of pneumonia and Crohn’s disease on Jan. 1st. A 28-year-old female died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” lupus, and diabetes on Jan. 6th.

Only 10 people died exclusively of Covid and had no comorbidities (4%).

From Jan. 1 – Feb. 8, 2022, there were 244 Covid deaths in Milwaukee County, and 65 of those individuals were vaccinated (27%).