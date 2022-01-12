Wisconsin Democrat Loses It Over Vaccine Passport Ban

Jan. 12, 2022 | MacIver News Service

Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) has some harsh words for anyone who thinks a vaccine passport is anything like having to wear the Star of David in Nazi Germany – and he had no problem swearing during a public hearing in the State Capitol.

The Senate Health Committee held a public hearing for five bills that would prevent the discriminate of people who haven’t gotten the Covid vaccine. Those included two bills that would ban vaccine passports in Wisconsin.

Despite verifiable examples of segregating and marking unvaccinated individuals in Wisconsin, Carpenter calls it “conspiracy theory.”