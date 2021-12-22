“Viral Blizzard” Bearing Down on Wisconsin, Officials Say

Dec. 21, 2021

Brace yourselves. Wisconsin health officials say a “viral blizzard” is about to hit Wisconsin. They say the state’s healthcare system is at the breaking point, and we haven’t even really seen omicron yet. Patients are doubled up everywhere at places like Marshfield Clinic, but the state says there’s not a space problem. Marshfield clinic says it’s pulling staff from everywhere to help out, but firing almost a hundred workers for not getting vaccinated is a non-factor. Health officials seem unanimous in their opinion that “the unvaccinated” are entirely to blame.