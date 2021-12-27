The MacIver Institute Presents: Christopher Rufo

Dec. 27, 2021

The MacIver Institute hosted Christopher Rufo from the Manhattan Institute to share his research on Critical Race Theory. Rufo provided many resources and tips on how to push back against CRT, especially for parents at the local school level.

Links:

MacIver’s CRT Page

Rufo’s Parent Guidebook to CRT

Interrupting Whiteness by Christopher Rufo

Bonus Question and Answer Session with Audience:

After his presentation, Rufo answered many questions from the audience. Topics covered included: how CRT is instilled in teachers at graduate school, where the “white supremacy pyramid” came from, why affluent parents sometimes tolerate CRT in their children’s private schools, how concerned parents should interact with the media, and much more.