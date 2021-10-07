MacIver News Minute: Low Bail, High Crime in Milwaukee

Oct. 7, 2021

Far left activists have been pushing to defund the police and eliminate bail for many months now because supposedly everything in this country is racist, including wanting to live and to be safe.

New FBI crime statistics show just how stupid and devastating this idea is.

Last year, aggravated assaults (across the country) rose by 12.4 percent, while the murder rate increased by 29 percent—the largest increase ever.

(The city of) Milwaukee set an all-time record with 189 homicides in 2020 and Wisconsin’s statewide homicide rate increased by 70%.

If these statistics are too impersonal to convince you, consider the alleged crimes of Rondino Fleming. According to news reports, Fleming was awaiting trial in Dane County for first degree sexual assault, kidnapping and substantial battery when Judge McNamara lowered his bail so he would be released from jail.

The next day, Fleming reportedly went on a crime spree committing two more sexual assaults and several armed robberies.

Fleming should have been in jail.