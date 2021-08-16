Middle School Library Books Make Adults Squirm At Waukesha School Board Meeting

Graphic Language Warning. The books discussed at this meeting deal with sensitive subjects in graphic detail. Parents, this discussion is not suitable for children.

On Wednesday, August 11th, a group of concerned parents spoke up at the monthly meeting of Waukesha School Board, objecting to certain books that are available to children as young as eleven years old in school libraries across the district and online.

To make their point on how inappropriate these books are for children, the parents read aloud directly from Later Gator by Lauren Miracle and Crank by Ellen Hopkins.