MacIver News Minute: Miscarriage Of Justice AGAIN

August 3, 2021

Last week, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Glenn Yamahiro used a secretive, unfair and rarely used John Doe proceeding to charge former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah with homicide by reckless use of a firearm.

Apparently, Judge Yamahiro ignored the fact that the Milwaukee Police Department, the District Attorney’s office, (former US Attorney Steven Biskupic) and the Obama Administration’s Justice Department all investigated the 2016 shooting and found the shooting justified.

What cannot and should not be ignored is the conflict of interest Judge Yamahiro has in this case and the fact that not one mainstream media outlet investigated or reported on the Judge’s conflict of interest.

The Judge’s ex-wife and mother of his child, works for the Attorney seeking to charge Officer Mensah.

And yet Judge Yamahiro got to decide by himself, for himself, that he does not have a conflict of interest in this case.

How is that justice?