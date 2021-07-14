MacIver Newsmakers – Parents Push Back Against CRT

July 14, 2021

There are currently several good efforts to end the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public education. Leading the charge against CRT in Wisconsin Schools are Scarlett Johnson of Mequon-Thiensville and Alyssa Pollow of Germantown Schools.

They joined the MacIver Newsmakers podcast to discuss specific instances of how their districts seem to be going out of their way to avoid providing transparency — especially around CRT-related issues. Tune in to hear their insight on what has worked, how to get information in spite of pushback from administration, and how to gain traction in your community.