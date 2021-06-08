Prove it! Evers Doesn’t Believe Employers On Labor Crisis

There are many different reasons for the labor crisis, but employers say there is only one thing government can do right now to help. End the additional $300 a week unemployment bonus.

Gov. Evers said employers are seeking “a solution to a problem that may not exist.”

Businesses throughout the state are offering top starting wages with benefits and bonuses for entry level positions. Some are transporting and housing workers from across the state to keep going. Others are scaling back production lines for lack of workers, resulting in a ripple effects down the supply chain. They say there is no reason to incentivize people to not work – especially given the severity of the crisis.

Gov. Tony Evers says there’s no data to prove people would be better off working, or even that they would work, if Wisconsin ended the $300 a week unemployment bonus.