MacIver Newsmakers: Rep. Tom Tiffany Investigates Border Crisis in Panama

June 4, 2021

Rep. Tom Tiffany just got back from a trip to Panama, where he was investigating America’s border crisis from a different angle. He visited the Darien Gap, a treacherous area migrants pass through on their way from South America to the USA. He talked to MacIver about the humanitarian and security crisis that Joe Biden created with his open borders policy.

