Budget Season Begins

May 4, 2021 | MacIver News Service

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled legislature will begin its work on Governor Evers’ 2021-2023 state budget.

The Budget Committee released a list of policy items that will be removed from the budget and will be debated as separate pieces of legislation.

Gone from the budget – Evers’ push to legalize marijuana, government-run health care, forced unionization of working people, the undoing of the taxpayer-friendly Act 10, artificially higher wages for government projects , an attack on a parents’ right to choose the education that best suits their child and giving government in Wisconsin the power to seize private property to build bike and pedestrian paths.

Also gone, the billions in increased taxes Governor Evers proposed.

In total, almost 300 different policy items were removed.

Sounds like the state budget is getting off on the right foot…