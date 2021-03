MacIver News Minute: Get Woke in MMSD

Mar. 25, 2021

Teachers in the Madison school district, who don’t want to get laid off had better get woke fast. The school board adopted a new employee handbook that makes wokeness the most important factor in deciding who gets laid off.

