MacIver News Minute – BLM Supporter Begs BLM Rioters Not To Destroy His Neighborhood

Oct. 16, 2020
After Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm decided not to bring any charges against Police Officer Mensah, protestors took to the streets of Wauwatosa, carrying on long into the night and destroying property along the way.
One Wauwatosa homeowner pleaded with the thugs to leave his neighborhood alone.
