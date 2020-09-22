Evers Extends Emergency Through November

September 22, 2020

Gov. Evers declared a new public health emergency on Tuesday morning that will last for another 60 days. The order also reset the mask mandate, which will also be in effect for the next 60 days.

Evers blamed the start of school with an increase in new cases, acknowledging that the increase is almost exclusively among 18 to 24-year-olds. He warned that without “aggressive containment measures” the effects of COVID-19 this winter will be two to three times worse than this past spring.

Other than requiring face masks, the order does not go into the specifics of what the administration plans to do.

It directs DHS to “take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to COVID-19.” It allows the National Guard to be used “as necessary and appropriate to assist in the State’s response.” It directs all state agencies “to assist as appropriate.”

The order went into effect immediately, and will expire on Nov. 21st. Violations of the mask mandate continue to carry a fine of up to $200.