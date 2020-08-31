MacIver Newsmakers Podcast: Private Schools Fight Back Against Dane County Shutdown Order

Aug. 31, 2020

Everything was good to go for private and religious schools to hold in-person instruction this fall throughout Dane County. After spending thousands of dollars and countless staff hours, the schools had met all the county’s requirements for coronavirus mitigation. Then the county changed its mind.

Friday evening on Aug. 21st, the county health department notified the schools that they could not reopen – even though some of them were scheduled to begin class that Monday morning.

St. Ambrose Academy, a Catholic junior and senior high school in Madison, is leading the legal fight against Dane County. Its Enrollment and Learning Services Director, Angela Hineline, tells the MacIver Institute about its fight on this episode of the MacIver’s News Makers Podcast.