Wisconsin’s CHAZ Experiment

Long before Seattle’s anarchist-socialist community got the idea to set up their own independent government, Wisconsin was leading the way.

In 2011, when union protesters and their allies occupied the Wisconsin State Capitol for several weeks, a bizarre, breakaway protest society emerged. The Teaching Assistants Association (TAA) saw a leadership vacuum and decided to step up. Rather than attempting to manage the chaos, however, it simply sought to sustain it.

It might be a chapter in Wisconsin history we’d all like to forget, but you know what happens to those who forget history.

Here are two vintage MacIver News Reports originally posted in 2011.