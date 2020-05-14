MacIver News Minute – Supreme Court Ends “Safer at Home”

May 14, 2020

The long awaited decision from the State Supreme Court in the Legislature’s lawsuit filed against Gov. Evers and Secretary Palm’s decision to extend the lockdown to late May has finally been issued.

Late yesterday, the Supreme Court sided with the Legislature, saying that the Safer at Home order was actually a rule because it sought to impose criminal penalities on those who failed to comply and, because it didn’t go through the rules process, it is “unenforceable.” Hallelujah.

The decision continues quote “We further conclude that Palm’s order confining all people to their homes, forbidding travels and closing businesses exceeded the statutory authority upon which Palm claims to rely.” End quote.

In the end, the Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision means if Gov. Evers wants to continue the lockdown on our travel, our businesses, our fundamental freedoms, he is going to need the approval of the legislature.