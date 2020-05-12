MacIver News Minute – Reopen Wisconsin Now

May 12, 2020

The time to reopen Wisconsin is now.

Every week that our families cannot go to work, every month that goes by without a full and immediate reopening of Wisconsin, unthinkable damage is being inflicted upon our economy that will forever change the lives of hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites.

The goal of the public health emergency was to slow the spread of the COVID-19 and to prevent spikes that could further strain our healthcare system and risk more lives.

We have accomplished these goals.

Let’s follow the lead of the vast majority of Wisconsin businesses, those lucky enough to be deemed “essential” by the benevolent government, that have figured out a way to operated safely.

Let’s allow everyone to open and replicate what has worked and what continues to work all over Wisconsin.

Government can shift its focus to swiftly targeting problems and guarding the vulnerable.

Gov. Evers, let Wisconsinites control their own lives and let us get back to work so we can make tomorrow better than today.

We can do this Governor.