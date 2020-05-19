MacIver News Minute: COVID-19 By The Numbers

May 19, 2020

With the Evers Administration’s Safer at Home order declared unlawful, invalid and unenforceable, we thought this would be a good opportunity to remind everyone where Wisconsin is in our fight against COVID 19.

As of Sunday, out of 5.7 million Wisconsinites, 152,000 have been tested for COVID 19.

Out of the 152,000 Wisconsinites tested for COVID 19, 92% of them came back negative.

Of the approximately 12,500 who have tested positive, just over 6,500 have recovered, 5,500 are currently sick and 453 Wisconsinites have tragically passed away.

Of the 5,500 currently sick, only 361 or 6.5% are hospitalized statewide and just 129 or 2.33% are currently in an ICU setting.

Think about that for a second – just 6.5% of those diagnosed with COVID 19 are serious enough to require a hospital bed.

While we value all life and do not want to minimize loss of any life, just 361 hospitalized is a far cry from what we were told would happen at the start – everyone would get sick and we would all end up in the hospital hooked up to machines.

To see all the important COVID-19 statistics, visit MacIverInstitute.com