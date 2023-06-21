Budget Blog: Shared Revenue Bonanza

June 20, 2023

Yesterday, the shared revenue bill became law, which provides an historic increase in state aid to local governments. By diverting a portion of state sales tax collections into shared revenue, local aid will increase by a quarter of a billion dollars or 36.5%. Madison and Milwaukee are guaranteed to get at least a 10% increase in state aid, while everyone else will get at least a 20% boost. However, according to the distribution tables provided by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau earlier this week, only a fraction of communities will receive the minimum increase. Madison, for example, is getting a 58% increase.

The Town of Cedar Rapids in Rusk County will get the highest percentage increase at 5,753%. The 36 resident community will go from $532 in annual state aid to $31,138. (That’s in addition to the $45,876 in general transportation aids it receives to maintain its 18.83 miles of roads.)

The City of Milwaukee will get the highest dollar amount increase at $21.7 million. The next five cities with the biggest increases are: Racine, Beloit, Green Bay, Madison, and Kenosha.

Here are the total shared revenue increases from LFB:

Use this spreadsheet to see where you local community ranks.

See where your county ranks with this spreadsheet.

You can view the spreadsheets in full screen mode by clicking the button in the bottom corner of the widget.