Is This The Dumbest Coronadoom Paper?

January 6, 2023

Guest Perspective by Dr. William M. Briggs

This, as of this date, is my entry for Dumbest Coronadoom Paper. It is the peer-reviewed wonder “Covid 19 vaccines and the misinterpretation of perceived side effects clarity on the safety of vaccines” by Raymond D Palmer, in Biomedicine.

It is Palmer’s contention that the very real acknowledged and terrible side effects experienced by the vaccinated are caused by—wait for it—wait for it—wait for it—

The unvaccinated.

Yes!

Palmer says anti-vaxxers engage in fear-mongering. He says that “misinformation [is] being peddled by people with no scientific training to terrorise people into staying unvaccinated”.

Be careful. Palmer is not saying that the unvaccinated are suffering negative effects due to covid because they are unvaccinated, though he believes that, too. He is saying that the unvaccinated are causing injuries and deaths suffered by the vaccinated.

Injuries and deaths that are not, says Palmer, caused by the vaccine. The injuries and deaths in the vaccinated are caused by the non-vaccinated.

How? Let’s let Palmer tell is in his own words (with my emphasis and paragraphification):

A mini review of published literature has been conducted and found that mental stress clearly causes vasoconstriction and arterial constriction of the blood vessels. Therefore, if subjects are panicked, concerned, stressed or scared of the vaccination, their arteries will constrict and become smaller in and around the time of receiving the vaccine.

This biological mechanism (the constriction of veins, arteries and vessels under mental stress) is the most likely cause for where there has been blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, dizziness, fainting, blurred vision, loss of smell and taste that may have been experienced shortly after vaccine administration. The extreme mental stress of the patient could most likely be attributed to the fear mongering and scare tactics used by various anti-vaccination groups.

Brilliant!

It’s not the vax doing the destruction, it’s the negative vibrations of the unvaxxed wreaking havoc in the bodies of the freshly vaxxed.

(This should remind readers of a post earlier this week, in which invisible “tricksters” are blamed for causing poor results in parapsychology experiments.)

I looked Palmer up. Surely a man with an intellect this profound must be responsible for many great things. In the paper, he calls himself “Chief Science Officer of Full Spectrum Biologics.”

Full Spectrum Biologics is a Florida company that sells—wait for it—wait for it—wait for it—

Marijuana.

Yes!

A full 6 grams of their “Broad Spectrum CBD Oil”, peppermint flavored, will set you back a mere $95. Dose is, they say, ten drops.

Maybe you know of a better worst paper. If so, tell us in the comments.

Pardon the short post, but I am pressed for time these next couple of weeks.

