Spring Election 2022 Recap

Spring 2022 Elections are in the books, and the story is one of strong performances by conservative candidates across the state.

Here at MacIver, we’ve focused on the groundswell of parental involvement in school board elections across the state. We’ve talked about what was at stake for parents, and what changed the usually sleepy April contests into races where ordinary people – often motivated by anger at being ignored and sidelined – threw their hats in the ring to take back their government. Here’s a recap of the outcomes of many of those races.

School Boards

Parents across the state won spots on school boards, giving them a greater voice in the education of their children after years of clashes on remote learning, CRT principles, and curriculum transparency disputes.

We’ve reported on a number of school districts many of which had competitive races going into Tuesday’s elections, and many of those districts saw parents win a voice for their kids, a voice which in some districts, had been silenced by out-of-control bureaucrats.

Conservative candidates won overwhelmingly in Southeast Wisconsin, earning seats in Cedarburg, West Bend, Elmbrook, Lake Country, Kettle Moraine, Menomonee Falls, Kenosha, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Waukesha and Germantown.

Notably, Germantown School Board anti-transparency candidate Pam Schulz, who went to the extraordinary length of filing a complaint with the employer of a parent who spoke at a school board meeting, was rejected by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

The conservative school board wins were not limited to the southeast: Antigo, Wausau, Stevens Point, Sparta, Beloit all saw engaged parents win spots to guarantee input into their schools.

Closely watched races for Eau Claire’s school board saw the three conservatives lose. Eau Claire has been the focus of national attention, and we’ve reported extensively on the district’s use of CRT principles and the training of teachers that parents have to “earn” the right to know about what is happening with their child.

The races got ugly. Incumbent school board members accused the conservative candidates of white privilege and endorsed the ‘none of your business’ approach to parental involvement. Eau Claire voters placed their stamp of approval on those tactics and Democrats point to their dominance in Eau Claire in showcasing their successes.

La Crosse County school board races also saw conservative candidates lose. Of note, the two Holmen candidates targeted by the left with phony mailers casting the conservative candidates as racists lost to their liberal opponents. The mailer, which did not contain a political disclaimer and was not investigated by county officials, clearly had a negative impact on those races.

Big Wins for Conservative Women

Maria Lazar won a hotly contested race to replace an Evers appointee in the Second District Appellate Court. This marks the second time Evers has had a judicial appointee rejected by the voters.

State Representative Samantha Kerkman became the first woman to be elected Kenosha County Executive, and the first Republican to earn the spot.

In Neenah, Jane Lang became the second woman in history to win the mayoral seat, in a city that heavily supported Biden in 2020.

Portage County Executive

Another County Executive race went for the conservative candidate in Portage County where John Pavelski won by a 24-point margin. This race, as well as one of the Beloit school board races, are well within recount territory.

County Board Control

A major story of the election is the flipping of a number of county boards to conservative majorities. Calumet, Door, Kenosha, Marathon, Rock, Adams, and St. Croix Counties now have conservative control, while La Crosse doubled the conservative representation on their board

Referenda

There were 81 school district referenda questions on the ballot across the state, asking for over $1 billion in taxpayer funding. The two largest requests were $150 million in West Allis, and $120 in Wausau. The West Allis question failed, while Wausau succeeded, with about a 60-40 margin for each.

Oconto, Winneconne and Medford were among the districts where additional spending was rejected.

Referenda questions always elicit arguments from the left that their passage is “proof” that schools should have more funding. A more reasonable argument might be that voters should be asked massive spending increases that will increase taxes. The system clearly works. Voters in West Allis don’t believe that $150 million in proposed spending is necessary, while the voters in Wausau are willing to take on the additional tax burden.

Instead of arguing that taxpayers should not be asked their opinion on spending, more relevant questions about referenda might include, should state taxpayers have to pick up the tab for any portion of local tax hike decisions and should tax dollars be spent on advertising campaigns for referenda questions.

A recap of the referenda courtesy of The Wheeler Report is included at the end of this post.

City Council

The Green Bay City council races were in many ways a battle for election integrity. The city is into their second year of partisan election misdeeds and wrongdoing which has earned national infamy. From selling their election administration to partisan dark money groups to putting out misinformation about vote counting to ease secret counting by partisan staff, Green Bay, under Mayor Genrich, has been the Northern epicenter of dirty election practices.

Conservatives wanted to take control of city council seats to be a check on Genrich’s partisan shop and clean up elections. Conservatives took two of three seats, even with democrats pouring $100,000 into digital advertising alone.

The Takeaway

The 2022 Spring elections, which generated uncharacteristically high levels of attention and engagement in a year without a statewide race on the ballot, show the impact of the past two years of local battles on masking, lockdowns, remote learning, CRT and parents rights. According to the Republican Party of Wisconsin, conservatives won in more than two-thirds of the races they followed, and in 80% of the targeted races in Waukesha, Langlade and Washington counties. The broad success of conservative candidates across the state shows voters taking a strong stance that they expect representatives who will be accountable to the people.

The Wheeler Report’s Referenda Roundup

District District Name Total Amount Type Brief Description 0007 Abbotsford Passed $1,500,000.00 Issue Debt Funds needed to finish FEMA project 0119 Amery Passed $35,000,000.00 Issue Debt improvements to the elementary, intermediate, middle and high school buildings and grounds including upgrades and renovations to major building systems; upgrades to safety and security systems; American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance renovations; upgrades and improvements to the intermediate and high school sidewalks, drives, and parking lots; upgrades and improvements to building exterior walls, roofing, flooring, lighting, doors and windows; upgrades and remodeling of high school classrooms and labs; and equipment acquisition related to said projects. 0119 Amery Passed $8,500,000.00 Issue Debt elementary school renovations and building additions; safety and security upgrades, upgrading and remodeling elementary classrooms; upgrades and improvements to sidewalks, drives, and parking lots; upgrading and renovating classrooms for the Early Learning Center; and equipment acquisition related to said project. 0161 Argyle Passed $1,960,000.00 NR – 2022 Argyle School District is asking our tax payers for an additional $490,000 for the next four years to aid in operating expenses. 0427 Benton Passed $1,680,000.00 NR – 2022 This referendum will help us continue and enhance the programs approved in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, and 2018, which includes sustaining operating expenses with which to maintain current level of operations. 2240 Black Hawk Passed $8,500,000.00 Issue Debt CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS – REMOVAL OF PORTION OF BUILDING AND NEW CONSTRUCTION 0665 Bristol #1 Passed $22,300,000.00 Issue Debt Building referendum for $22,300,000 0700 Brodhead Passed $5,250,000.00 NR – 2022 To exceed the revenue limit for non-recurring purposes by $1,750,000 in each of three (3) consecutive years, including the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years, to be used to maintain school district facilities and programs. 1029 Cedar Grove-Belgium Area Passed $21,500,000.00 Issue Debt Capital improvements at all three campus buildings. Building renovations to include classrooms, food service, swimming pool, and auditorium. 1085 Chilton Passed $4,450,000.00 NR – 2022 Educational Programming & District Operations 1085 Chilton Passed $19,300,000.00 Issue Debt Addition and Renovation to Elementary School, Athletic Complex on District Campus, Site Circulation & Traffic Flow Improvements, District-Wide Site and Building Improvements 1120 Clayton Failed $1,545,000.00 RR – 2022 Budget to exceed revenue cap for recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses. 1127 Clear Lake Passed $800,000.00 RR – 2022 Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 for Recurring Purposes Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 for Recurring Purposes 1561 Edgar Passed $4,750,000.00 NR – 2022 $950,000 for 5 years for non-recurring purposes consisting of facility maintenance and operational expenses 1582 Elcho Passed $3,000,000.00 NR – 2022 Non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses. 1659 Ellsworth Community Passed $5,200,000.00 NR – 2022 Exceed revenue limit for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, technology, and facilities. 1870 Fontana J8 Passed $5,400,000.00 NR – 2022 4 yr referendum to exceed the revenue cap. 2022-23 1,200,000, 2023-24 1,200,000, 2024-25 1,400,000, 2025-26 1,600,000 1890 Fox Point J2 Passed $58,500,000.00 Issue Debt Build new Bayside Middle School and Renovate Stormonth Elementary School 2051 Genoa City J2 Passed $2,400,000.00 NR – 2022 Three year non-recurring $800,000 operational referendum beginning in 2022-2023 and ending in 2024-2025 2128 Gillett Failed $1,350,000.00 NR – 2022 RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET TO EXCEED REVENUE LIMIT BY $450,000 PER YEAR FOR THREE YEARS FOR NON-RECURRING PURPOSES 2135 Gilman Passed $3,300,000.00 NR – 2022 Non-Recurring purposes consisting of educational programming, expenditures and operations. 2212 Goodman-Armstrong Passed $2,250,000.00 NR – 2022 Resolution to exceed revenue cap commencing with the 2022-2023 school year by an amount of $750,000. 2233 Grantsburg $19,700,000.00 Issue Debt Renovate Elementary to close Nelson, Renovate MS & HS 2436 Hartford UHS Failed $12,000,000.00 Issue Debt Approval of the Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $12,000,000 Approval of the Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of an Initial Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $12,000,000 2478 Hayward Community Passed $49,700,000.00 Issue Debt Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount not to exceed $49,7000,000.00 2632 Independence Failed $900,000.00 RR – 2022 2856 Ladysmith Passed $21,000,000.00 Issue Debt $21,000,000 for Capital Improvements at the middle and high school. Roof replacement at the elementary school. 2856 Ladysmith Passed $3,000,000.00 NR – 2022 $600,000 for five years for operational expenses 2891 Lake Holcombe Passed $2,625,000.00 NR – 2022 Exceed revenue caps by $875,000 for three years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year through the 2024-2025 school year for operational & maintenance expenses. 3129 Little Chute Area Passed $1,500,000.00 NR – 2022 Authorize the school district to exceed revenue limit by $300,000 per year for five years for technology. 3150 Lodi Passed $29,900,000.00 NR – 2022 To exceed the revenue cap for operational purposes. 3206 Loyal Failed $11,700,000.00 Issue Debt REFERENDUM TO APPROVE BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS 3325 Markesan Passed $3,800,000.00 NR – 2022 To maintain School District programs and operations 3332 Marshall Passed $975,000.00 RR – 2022 that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $975,000 beginning with the 2022-2023 school year on a recurring basis. 3332 Marshall Passed $2,925,000.00 NR – 2022 that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $975,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year on a non-recurring basis 3409 Medford Area Failed $29,910,000.00 Issue Debt Resolution providing for a referendum election of the approval of an initial resolution authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,910,000 3434 Menominee Indian Passed $35,000,000.00 Issue Debt 3500 Merrill Area Failed $10,000,000.00 NR – 2022 This referendum is a continuation of the prior non-recurring referendum passed four years ago for the purpose of operations and maintenance in the amount of $2,500,000 annually. 3857 Muskego-Norway Passed $27,800,000.00 Issue Debt Construction of an addition for technical education, science, technology, engineering and math areas and renovations at the high school. Construction of an addition and renovations for a gymnasium and conversion of the current gymnasium into a cafeteria at Lakeview Elementary School. This includes site improvements, renovations and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 3857 Muskego-Norway Passed $16,800,000.00 Issue Debt For the construction of additions for medicine and health sciences areas and an indoor practice facility and renovations at the high school, site improvements and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 3871 Necedah Area Failed $10,995,000.00 Issue Debt School facility improvement project at the school building and facilities 3871 Necedah Area Passed $3,800,000.00 NR – 2022 Non-recurring 4-Year Exceeding the Revenue Limit Referendum: $950,000 per year 3920 New Auburn Passed $1,200,000.00 NR – 2022 New Auburn School District be allowed to exceed the revenue limit by up to$400,000 per year for three years, 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of sustaining facilities, equipment and programming. 3948 New Lisbon Passed $4,000,000.00 NR – 2022 This referendum will ask community members to authorize exceeding the revenue limit for building maintenance and operational costs. 2177 Nicolet UHS Passed $77,400,000.00 Issue Debt Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $77,400,000 4025 Oakfield Passed $16,000,000.00 Issue Debt Capital Referendum 4074 Oconto Falls Failed $49,900,000.00 Issue Debt Capital Referendum to construct new middle school, improvements to high school and elementary schools, and addressing deferred maintenance. 4165 Osceola $4,000,000.00 NR – 2022 Operational – 2 Yr. Non-Recurring Referendum to Exceed Revenue Cap by $1,000,000 in 2022-23 & $3,000,000 in 2023-24 for the purpose of supporting District operation costs including curriculum, utilities, educational programming, staffing, technology & transportation. 4228 Pardeeville Area Passed $850,000.00 RR – 2022 Revenue Control 4228 Pardeeville Area $1,750,000.00 NR – 2022 Revenue Control 4459 Plum City Passed $3,300,000.00 NR – 2022 Non Recurring for purposes of facility maintenance and operational expenses 4578 Prescott Passed $15,000,000.00 Issue Debt Initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $15,000,000 4606 Princeton Passed $3,125,000.00 NR – 2023 Resolution to increase revenue limits for operational needs. 4686 Raymond #14 Failed $14,800,000.00 Issue Debt School facility improvement project at Raymond School consisting of: safety, security, building systems, infrastructure, ADA compliance and site improvements; construction of an addition for a secure entrance, offices, kitchen/cafeteria and multi-use space; renovations, including classrooms and a STEAM lab; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 4865 Rio Community Passed $4,950,000.00 NR – 2022 Exceed revenue limit for three years for operational expenses. 5523 River Valley Passed $10,900,000.00 NR – 2022 Maintaining the educational programs and current level of operations of the District. 4956 Rosendale-Brandon Failed $29,770,000.00 Issue Debt This is a referendum question to update 3 buildings to accommodate grades 6-12 in one building and have two K-5 buildings. 4963 Rosholt Passed $5,300,000.00 NR – 2022 4-year non-recurring for a total of $5,300,000. Funds will be used for operational expenses with a priority on maintaining current staffing levels. 1673 Royall Passed $10,900,000.00 Issue Debt New secured entrance to connect our current two buildings with one entry point, construction of a multipurpose gym, required code compliance updates and the purchase of related supplies and equipment. 2422 Saint Croix Central Passed $30,000,000.00 Issue Debt INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $30,000,000 2422 Saint Croix Central Passed $4,725,000.00 RR – 2022 RESOLUTION TO EXCEED REVENUE CAP COMMENCING WITH THE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR 5068 Salem Passed $4,500,000.00 NR – 2022 Exceed the revenue limit by $1,500,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of general operational costs and maintaining educational programming. 5068 Salem Passed $18,300,000.00 Issue Debt Issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,300,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building consisting of: safety, security, site and capital maintenance improvements; renovations and updates to educational spaces, including STEM and exploratory learning areas, and to create classroom space; removal of an older section of the school building and related renovations; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 5460 Sparta Area Failed $4,200,000.00 NR – 2022 Funding staffing, technology and maintenance of district facilities 5467 Spencer Passed $2,550,000.00 RR – 2022 Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit for Recurring Purposes 5628 Stratford Failed $1,200,000.00 RR – 2022 exceed the revenue limit by $400,000 for the 2022-2023 school year; by an additional $400,000 (for a total of $800,000) for the 2023-2024 school year; and by an additional $400,000 (for a total of $1,200,000) for the 2024-2025 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of operational

expenses 5642 Sturgeon Bay Passed $16,100,000.00 NR – 2022 Referendum in order to continue to fund educational programming for students. 5740 Tigerton Passed $2,750,000.00 NR – 2022 Paying ongoing operational and maintenance expenses. 5754 Tomahawk Passed $9,750,000.00 NR – 2022 Beginning 2022-23 school year 3.25M per year non-recurring referendum ending 2024-2025 0126 Tomorrow River Passed $21,300,000.00 Issue Debt Construction of additions for science, technology, art, general, agricultural science and technical education classrooms, administrative and support spaces; renovations of existing spaces, safety and security improvements; infrastructure replacements/upgrades; acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 0126 Tomorrow River Passed $4,400,000.00 Issue Debt Renovations to school building to update middle school classrooms, family and consumer science and library spaces; infrastructure replacements/upgrades; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 5780 Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Passed $4,000,000.00 NR – 2022 Operational referendum to exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 on a non-recurring basis for five years for purposes of maintaining current class sizes, educational programs and services, and meeting current district expenses. 5810 Turtle Lake Passed $5,500,000.00 NR – 2022 Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit for Five Years For Non-Recurring Purposes 6083 Waterford UHS Failed $19,750,000.00 Issue Debt Authorize a borrowing in an amount not to exceed $19,750,000 through the issuance of general obligation bonds of the District for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the district building and grounds consisting of: building systems, capital maintenance, safety, security and site improvements; renovations and building modernization; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 6223 Wausau Passed $119,800,000.00 Issue Debt Borrow $119,800,000 to fund district-wide safety and security, school updates, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements; remodeling at all middle and high schools; construction of additions at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools, West and East High Schools and Grant, Riverview, South Mountain and Stettin Elementary Schools; construction of a new School Forest Environmental Learning Center; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 6300 West Allis Failed $149,800,000.00 Issue Debt For the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project to create a single comprehensive high school at a current district high school site, consisting of: safety, security, building systems and infrastructure updates; construction of additions, renovations and improvements, including additions for classrooms, a library, a cafeteria, a gymnasium and an auditorium; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 6370 West Salem Passed $7,750,000.00 NR – 2022 For non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, facilities and buses and paying salary and other operational expenses. 6412 Wheatland J1 Passed $2,100,000.00 NR – 2022 Maintaining the current level of educational programming and operating the District. 6475 Wild Rose Passed $15,600,000.00 Issue Debt Issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $15,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of an addition, renovations, safety and security improvements, building infrastructure and site improvements at the Elementary School; renovations, safety and security improvements, accessibility updates, and building infrastructure, site and outdoor athletic facility improvements at the Middle/High School; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment. 6608 Winneconne Community Failed $47,800,000.00 Issue Debt Middle School/High School/Elementary School upgrades

Table and data courtesy of The Wheeler Report