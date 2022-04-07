Spring Election 2022 Recap

Spring 2022 Elections are in the books, and the story is one of strong performances by conservative candidates across the state.
Here at MacIver, we’ve focused on the groundswell of parental involvement in school board elections across the state. We’ve talked about what was at stake for parents, and what changed the usually sleepy April contests into races where ordinary people – often motivated by anger at being ignored and sidelined – threw their hats in the ring to take back their government. Here’s a recap of the outcomes of many of those races.
School Boards
Parents across the state won spots on school boards, giving them a greater voice in the education of their children after years of clashes on remote learning, CRT principles, and curriculum transparency disputes.
We’ve reported on a number of school districts many of which had competitive races going into Tuesday’s elections, and many of those districts saw parents win a voice for their kids, a voice which in some districts, had been silenced by out-of-control bureaucrats.
Conservative candidates won overwhelmingly in Southeast Wisconsin, earning seats in Cedarburg, West Bend, Elmbrook, Lake Country, Kettle Moraine, Menomonee Falls, Kenosha, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Waukesha and Germantown.
Notably, Germantown School Board anti-transparency candidate Pam Schulz, who went to the extraordinary length of filing a complaint with the employer of a parent who spoke at a school board meeting, was rejected by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
The conservative school board wins were not limited to the southeast: Antigo, Wausau, Stevens Point, Sparta, Beloit all saw engaged parents win spots to guarantee input into their schools.
Closely watched races for Eau Claire’s school board saw the three conservatives lose. Eau Claire has been the focus of national attention, and we’ve reported extensively on the district’s use of CRT principles and the training of teachers that parents have to “earn” the right to know about what is happening with their child.
The races got ugly. Incumbent school board members accused the conservative candidates of white privilege and endorsed the ‘none of your business’ approach to parental involvement. Eau Claire voters placed their stamp of approval on those tactics and Democrats point to their dominance in Eau Claire in showcasing their successes.
La Crosse County school board races also saw conservative candidates lose. Of note, the two Holmen candidates targeted by the left with phony mailers casting the conservative candidates as racists lost to their liberal opponents. The mailer, which did not contain a political disclaimer and was not investigated by county officials, clearly had a negative impact on those races.
Big Wins for Conservative Women
Maria Lazar won a hotly contested race to replace an Evers appointee in the Second District Appellate Court. This marks the second time Evers has had a judicial appointee rejected by the voters.
State Representative Samantha Kerkman became the first woman to be elected Kenosha County Executive, and the first Republican to earn the spot.
In Neenah, Jane Lang became the second woman in history to win the mayoral seat, in a city that heavily supported Biden in 2020.
Portage County Executive
Another County Executive race went for the conservative candidate in Portage County where John Pavelski won by a 24-point margin. This race, as well as one of the Beloit school board races, are well within recount territory.
County Board Control
A major story of the election is the flipping of a number of county boards to conservative majorities. Calumet, Door, Kenosha, Marathon, Rock, Adams, and St. Croix Counties now have conservative control, while La Crosse doubled the conservative representation on their board
Referenda
There were 81 school district referenda questions on the ballot across the state, asking for over $1 billion in taxpayer funding. The two largest requests were $150 million in West Allis, and $120 in Wausau. The West Allis question failed, while Wausau succeeded, with about a 60-40 margin for each.
Oconto, Winneconne and Medford were among the districts where additional spending was rejected.
Referenda questions always elicit arguments from the left that their passage is “proof” that schools should have more funding. A more reasonable argument might be that voters should be asked massive spending increases that will increase taxes. The system clearly works. Voters in West Allis don’t believe that $150 million in proposed spending is necessary, while the voters in Wausau are willing to take on the additional tax burden.
Instead of arguing that taxpayers should not be asked their opinion on spending, more relevant questions about referenda might include, should state taxpayers have to pick up the tab for any portion of local tax hike decisions and should tax dollars be spent on advertising campaigns for referenda questions.
A recap of the referenda courtesy of The Wheeler Report is included at the end of this post.
City Council
The Green Bay City council races were in many ways a battle for election integrity. The city is into their second year of partisan election misdeeds and wrongdoing which has earned national infamy. From selling their election administration to partisan dark money groups to putting out misinformation about vote counting to ease secret counting by partisan staff, Green Bay, under Mayor Genrich, has been the Northern epicenter of dirty election practices.
Conservatives wanted to take control of city council seats to be a check on Genrich’s partisan shop and clean up elections. Conservatives took two of three seats, even with democrats pouring $100,000 into digital advertising alone.
The Takeaway
The 2022 Spring elections, which generated uncharacteristically high levels of attention and engagement in a year without a statewide race on the ballot, show the impact of the past two years of local battles on masking, lockdowns, remote learning, CRT and parents rights. According to the Republican Party of Wisconsin, conservatives won in more than two-thirds of the races they followed, and in 80% of the targeted races in Waukesha, Langlade and Washington counties. The broad success of conservative candidates across the state shows voters taking a strong stance that they expect representatives who will be accountable to the people.
The Wheeler Report’s Referenda Roundup
|District
|District Name
|Total Amount
|Type
|Brief Description
|0007
|Abbotsford
Passed
|$1,500,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Funds needed to finish FEMA project
|0119
|Amery
Passed
|$35,000,000.00
|Issue Debt
|improvements to the elementary, intermediate, middle and high school buildings and grounds including upgrades and renovations to major building systems; upgrades to safety and security systems; American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance renovations; upgrades and improvements to the intermediate and high school sidewalks, drives, and parking lots; upgrades and improvements to building exterior walls, roofing, flooring, lighting, doors and windows; upgrades and remodeling of high school classrooms and labs; and equipment acquisition related to said projects.
|0119
|Amery
Passed
|$8,500,000.00
|Issue Debt
|elementary school renovations and building additions; safety and security upgrades, upgrading and remodeling elementary classrooms; upgrades and improvements to sidewalks, drives, and parking lots; upgrading and renovating classrooms for the Early Learning Center; and equipment acquisition related to said project.
|0161
|Argyle
Passed
|$1,960,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Argyle School District is asking our tax payers for an additional $490,000 for the next four years to aid in operating expenses.
|0427
|Benton
Passed
|$1,680,000.00
|NR – 2022
|This referendum will help us continue and enhance the programs approved in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, and 2018, which includes sustaining operating expenses with which to maintain current level of operations.
|2240
|Black Hawk
Passed
|$8,500,000.00
|Issue Debt
|CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS – REMOVAL OF PORTION OF BUILDING AND NEW CONSTRUCTION
|0665
|Bristol #1
Passed
|$22,300,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Building referendum for $22,300,000
|0700
|Brodhead
Passed
|$5,250,000.00
|NR – 2022
|To exceed the revenue limit for non-recurring purposes by $1,750,000 in each of three (3) consecutive years, including the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years, to be used to maintain school district facilities and programs.
|1029
|Cedar Grove-Belgium Area
Passed
|$21,500,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Capital improvements at all three campus buildings. Building renovations to include classrooms, food service, swimming pool, and auditorium.
|1085
|Chilton
Passed
|$4,450,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Educational Programming & District Operations
|1085
|Chilton
Passed
|$19,300,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Addition and Renovation to Elementary School, Athletic Complex on District Campus, Site Circulation & Traffic Flow Improvements, District-Wide Site and Building Improvements
|1120
|Clayton
Failed
|$1,545,000.00
|RR – 2022
|Budget to exceed revenue cap for recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses.
|1127
|Clear Lake
Passed
|$800,000.00
|RR – 2022
|Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 for Recurring Purposes
Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 for Recurring Purposes
|1561
|Edgar
Passed
|$4,750,000.00
|NR – 2022
|$950,000 for 5 years for non-recurring purposes consisting of facility maintenance and operational expenses
|1582
|Elcho
Passed
|$3,000,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses.
|1659
|Ellsworth Community
Passed
|$5,200,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Exceed revenue limit for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, technology, and facilities.
|1870
|Fontana J8
Passed
|$5,400,000.00
|NR – 2022
|4 yr referendum to exceed the revenue cap. 2022-23 1,200,000, 2023-24 1,200,000, 2024-25 1,400,000, 2025-26 1,600,000
|1890
|Fox Point J2
Passed
|$58,500,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Build new Bayside Middle School and Renovate Stormonth Elementary School
|2051
|Genoa City J2
Passed
|$2,400,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Three year non-recurring $800,000 operational referendum beginning in 2022-2023 and ending in 2024-2025
|2128
|Gillett
Failed
|$1,350,000.00
|NR – 2022
|RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET TO EXCEED REVENUE LIMIT BY $450,000 PER YEAR FOR THREE YEARS FOR NON-RECURRING PURPOSES
|2135
|Gilman
Passed
|$3,300,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Non-Recurring purposes consisting of educational programming, expenditures and operations.
|2212
|Goodman-Armstrong
Passed
|$2,250,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Resolution to exceed revenue cap commencing with the 2022-2023 school year by an amount of $750,000.
|2233
|Grantsburg
|$19,700,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Renovate Elementary to close Nelson, Renovate MS & HS
|2436
|Hartford UHS
Failed
|$12,000,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Approval of the Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $12,000,000
Approval of the Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of an Initial Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $12,000,000
|2478
|Hayward Community
Passed
|$49,700,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount not to exceed $49,7000,000.00
|2632
|Independence
Failed
|$900,000.00
|RR – 2022
|2856
|Ladysmith
Passed
|$21,000,000.00
|Issue Debt
|$21,000,000 for Capital Improvements at the middle and high school. Roof replacement at the elementary school.
|2856
|Ladysmith
Passed
|$3,000,000.00
|NR – 2022
|$600,000 for five years for operational expenses
|2891
|Lake Holcombe
Passed
|$2,625,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Exceed revenue caps by $875,000 for three years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year through the 2024-2025 school year for operational & maintenance expenses.
|3129
|Little Chute Area
Passed
|$1,500,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Authorize the school district to exceed revenue limit by $300,000 per year for five years for technology.
|3150
|Lodi
Passed
|$29,900,000.00
|NR – 2022
|To exceed the revenue cap for operational purposes.
|3206
|Loyal
Failed
|$11,700,000.00
|Issue Debt
|REFERENDUM TO APPROVE BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS
|3325
|Markesan
Passed
|$3,800,000.00
|NR – 2022
|To maintain School District programs and operations
|3332
|Marshall
Passed
|$975,000.00
|RR – 2022
|that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $975,000 beginning with the 2022-2023 school year on a recurring basis.
|3332
|Marshall
Passed
|$2,925,000.00
|NR – 2022
|that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $975,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year on a non-recurring basis
|3409
|Medford Area
Failed
|$29,910,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Resolution providing for a referendum election of the approval of an initial resolution authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,910,000
|3434
|Menominee Indian
Passed
|$35,000,000.00
|Issue Debt
|3500
|Merrill Area
Failed
|$10,000,000.00
|NR – 2022
|This referendum is a continuation of the prior non-recurring referendum passed four years ago for the purpose of operations and maintenance in the amount of $2,500,000 annually.
|3857
|Muskego-Norway
Passed
|$27,800,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Construction of an addition for technical education, science, technology, engineering and math areas and renovations at the high school. Construction of an addition and renovations for a gymnasium and conversion of the current gymnasium into a cafeteria at Lakeview Elementary School. This includes site improvements, renovations and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|3857
|Muskego-Norway
Passed
|$16,800,000.00
|Issue Debt
|For the construction of additions for medicine and health sciences areas and an indoor practice facility and renovations at the high school, site improvements and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|3871
|Necedah Area
Failed
|$10,995,000.00
|Issue Debt
|School facility improvement project at the school building and facilities
|3871
|Necedah Area
Passed
|$3,800,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Non-recurring 4-Year Exceeding the Revenue Limit Referendum: $950,000 per year
|3920
|New Auburn
Passed
|$1,200,000.00
|NR – 2022
|New Auburn School District be allowed to exceed the revenue limit by up to$400,000 per year for three years, 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of sustaining facilities, equipment and programming.
|3948
|New Lisbon
Passed
|$4,000,000.00
|NR – 2022
|This referendum will ask community members to authorize exceeding the revenue limit for building maintenance and operational costs.
|2177
|Nicolet UHS
Passed
|$77,400,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $77,400,000
|4025
|Oakfield
Passed
|$16,000,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Capital Referendum
|4074
|Oconto Falls
Failed
|$49,900,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Capital Referendum to construct new middle school, improvements to high school and elementary schools, and addressing deferred maintenance.
|4165
|Osceola
|$4,000,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Operational – 2 Yr. Non-Recurring Referendum to Exceed Revenue Cap by $1,000,000 in 2022-23 & $3,000,000 in 2023-24 for the purpose of supporting District operation costs including curriculum, utilities, educational programming, staffing, technology & transportation.
|4228
|Pardeeville Area
Passed
|$850,000.00
|RR – 2022
|Revenue Control
|4228
|Pardeeville Area
|$1,750,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Revenue Control
|4459
|Plum City
Passed
|$3,300,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Non Recurring for purposes of facility maintenance and operational expenses
|4578
|Prescott
Passed
|$15,000,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $15,000,000
|4606
|Princeton
Passed
|$3,125,000.00
|NR – 2023
|Resolution to increase revenue limits for operational needs.
|4686
|Raymond #14
Failed
|$14,800,000.00
|Issue Debt
|School facility improvement project at Raymond School consisting of: safety, security, building systems, infrastructure, ADA compliance and site improvements; construction of an addition for a secure entrance, offices, kitchen/cafeteria and multi-use space; renovations, including classrooms and a STEAM lab; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|4865
|Rio Community
Passed
|$4,950,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Exceed revenue limit for three years for operational expenses.
|5523
|River Valley
Passed
|$10,900,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Maintaining the educational programs and current level of operations of the District.
|4956
|Rosendale-Brandon
Failed
|$29,770,000.00
|Issue Debt
|This is a referendum question to update 3 buildings to accommodate grades 6-12 in one building and have two K-5 buildings.
|4963
|Rosholt
Passed
|$5,300,000.00
|NR – 2022
|4-year non-recurring for a total of $5,300,000. Funds will be used for operational expenses with a priority on maintaining current staffing levels.
|1673
|Royall
Passed
|$10,900,000.00
|Issue Debt
|New secured entrance to connect our current two buildings with one entry point, construction of a multipurpose gym, required code compliance updates and the purchase of related supplies and equipment.
|2422
|Saint Croix Central
Passed
|$30,000,000.00
|Issue Debt
|INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $30,000,000
|2422
|Saint Croix Central
Passed
|$4,725,000.00
|RR – 2022
|RESOLUTION TO EXCEED REVENUE CAP COMMENCING WITH THE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
|5068
|Salem
Passed
|$4,500,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Exceed the revenue limit by $1,500,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of general operational costs and maintaining educational programming.
|5068
|Salem
Passed
|$18,300,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,300,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building consisting of: safety, security, site and capital maintenance improvements; renovations and updates to educational spaces, including STEM and exploratory learning areas, and to create classroom space; removal of an older section of the school building and related renovations; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|5460
|Sparta Area
Failed
|$4,200,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Funding staffing, technology and maintenance of district facilities
|5467
|Spencer
Passed
|$2,550,000.00
|RR – 2022
|Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit for Recurring Purposes
|5628
|Stratford
Failed
|$1,200,000.00
|RR – 2022
|exceed the revenue limit by $400,000 for the 2022-2023 school year; by an additional $400,000 (for a total of $800,000) for the 2023-2024 school year; and by an additional $400,000 (for a total of $1,200,000) for the 2024-2025 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of operational
expenses
|5642
|Sturgeon Bay
Passed
|$16,100,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Referendum in order to continue to fund educational programming for students.
|5740
|Tigerton
Passed
|$2,750,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Paying ongoing operational and maintenance expenses.
|5754
|Tomahawk
Passed
|$9,750,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Beginning 2022-23 school year 3.25M per year non-recurring referendum ending 2024-2025
|0126
|Tomorrow River
Passed
|$21,300,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Construction of additions for science, technology, art, general, agricultural science and technical education classrooms, administrative and support spaces; renovations of existing spaces, safety and security improvements; infrastructure replacements/upgrades; acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|0126
|Tomorrow River
Passed
|$4,400,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Renovations to school building to update middle school classrooms, family and consumer science and library spaces; infrastructure replacements/upgrades; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|5780
|Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated
Passed
|$4,000,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Operational referendum to exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 on a non-recurring basis for five years for purposes of maintaining current class sizes, educational programs and services, and meeting current district expenses.
|5810
|Turtle Lake
Passed
|$5,500,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit for Five Years For Non-Recurring Purposes
|6083
|Waterford UHS
Failed
|$19,750,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Authorize a borrowing in an amount not to exceed $19,750,000 through the issuance of general obligation bonds of the District for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the district building and grounds consisting of: building systems, capital maintenance, safety, security and site improvements; renovations and building modernization; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|6223
|Wausau
Passed
|$119,800,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Borrow $119,800,000 to fund district-wide safety and security, school updates, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements; remodeling at all middle and high schools; construction of additions at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools, West and East High Schools and Grant, Riverview, South Mountain and Stettin Elementary Schools; construction of a new School Forest Environmental Learning Center; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|6300
|West Allis
Failed
|$149,800,000.00
|Issue Debt
|For the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project to create a single comprehensive high school at a current district high school site, consisting of: safety, security, building systems and infrastructure updates; construction of additions, renovations and improvements, including additions for classrooms, a library, a cafeteria, a gymnasium and an auditorium; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|6370
|West Salem
Passed
|$7,750,000.00
|NR – 2022
|For non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, facilities and buses and paying salary and other operational expenses.
|6412
|Wheatland J1
Passed
|$2,100,000.00
|NR – 2022
|Maintaining the current level of educational programming and operating the District.
|6475
|Wild Rose
Passed
|$15,600,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $15,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of an addition, renovations, safety and security improvements, building infrastructure and site improvements at the Elementary School; renovations, safety and security improvements, accessibility updates, and building infrastructure, site and outdoor athletic facility improvements at the Middle/High School; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
|6608
|Winneconne Community
Failed
|$47,800,000.00
|Issue Debt
|Middle School/High School/Elementary School upgrades
Table and data courtesy of The Wheeler Report