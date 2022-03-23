Doctor Who Filed Work Complaint Against Parent For Speaking Out Against Mandatory Masking Running For School Board

Another example of educational/health care establishment trying to silence parents who ask questions and do their own research

Dr. Pam Schulz, running for Germantown School Board, filed complaint against Germantown parent Pollow with Pollow’s employer Children’s Hospital after she asked that masks remain optional

Dr. Pam Schulz, a pediatrician at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, is running for Germantown School Board on April 5th after filing a complaint last year against a Germantown parent who dared to ask the school board to keep masks optional.

Schulz filed the complaint against Germantown resident Alyssa Pollow after she spoke against mandatory masking of children before the school board back in September. Pollow told the school board that, as someone working in health care, she had “witnessed firsthand the emotional and psychological toll” masking took on children.

At the time, Pollow was a nurse practitioner working at Children’s Hospital. Pollow did not identify her employer when she spoke before the school board.

Dr. Schulz filed the complaint against Pollow with Dr. Michael Gutzeit and the Patients Relations department (see Schulz’s email below). According to the Children’s Hospital website, Patients Relations is where a parent can go to file a complaint against a doctor or staff member if the parent believes the rights of their child have been violated or if the care provided was not satisfactory.

Children’s did not take any action against Pollow after reviewing her testimony before the school.

Schulz is now running for Germantown School Board.

In a letter to the editor posted at the WashingtonCountyInsider.com website, Pollow expressed her concern with Schulz’s candidacy, declaring Dr. Schulz unfit to sit on the Germantown School Board. Pollow believes “it is immoral and unethical to attack people at their jobs, simply because they share different personal beliefs.”

Pollow went on to question if Schulz would be able or willing to take input from all parents, especially parents with a different opinion than her opinion.

“Parents should never feel the need to self-censor comments while advocating for their children” for fear of retaliation, according to Pollow. See the full letter below.

Schulz has not yet responded to the posting. If and when she does, we will update this story.