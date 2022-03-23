Doctor Who Filed Work Complaint Against Parent For Speaking Out Against Mandatory Masking Running For School Board

Another example of educational/health care establishment trying to silence parents who ask questions and do their own research
Dr. Pam Schulz, running for Germantown School Board, filed complaint against Germantown parent Pollow with Pollow’s employer Children’s Hospital after she asked that masks remain optional
Dr. Pam Schulz, a pediatrician at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, is running for Germantown School Board on April 5th after filing a complaint last year against a Germantown parent who dared to ask the school board to keep masks optional.
Schulz filed the complaint against Germantown resident Alyssa Pollow after she spoke against mandatory masking of children before the school board back in September. Pollow told the school board that, as someone working in health care, she had “witnessed firsthand the emotional and psychological toll” masking took on children.
At the time, Pollow was a nurse practitioner working at Children’s Hospital. Pollow did not identify her employer when she spoke before the school board.
Dr. Schulz filed the complaint against Pollow with Dr. Michael Gutzeit and the Patients Relations department (see Schulz’s email below). According to the Children’s Hospital website, Patients Relations is where a parent can go to file a complaint against a doctor or staff member if the parent believes the rights of their child have been violated or if the care provided was not satisfactory.
Children’s did not take any action against Pollow after reviewing her testimony before the school.
Schulz is now running for Germantown School Board.
In a letter to the editor posted at the WashingtonCountyInsider.com website, Pollow expressed her concern with Schulz’s candidacy, declaring Dr. Schulz unfit to sit on the Germantown School Board. Pollow believes “it is immoral and unethical to attack people at their jobs, simply because they share different personal beliefs.”
Pollow went on to question if Schulz would be able or willing to take input from all parents, especially parents with a different opinion than her opinion.
“Parents should never feel the need to self-censor comments while advocating for their children” for fear of retaliation, according to Pollow. See the full letter below.
Schulz has not yet responded to the posting. If and when she does, we will update this story.
I am writing to express my concerns about Dr. Pam Schulz, who is running for Germantown School Board. Masks and COVID mitigation issues deeply concern me; I have witnessed firsthand the emotional and psychological toll on the vulnerable minds of children. I expressed my concerns, requesting that masks remain optional, at our 9/27/21 school board meeting. As a result, Dr. Schulz contacted the patient relations department of the hospital where I was a nurse practitioner, attempting to have disciplinary action taken against me.
I believe it is immoral and unethical to attack people at their jobs, simply because they share different personal beliefs. As a school board member, she would encounter many parents with different opinions, and would need to be able to objectively consider all sides. Clearly, Dr. Schulz is unable to do so. Parents and community members shouldn’t have to worry that they will be attacked at work, simply for sharing opinions that go against a mainstream narrative.
I have no doubt that Dr. Schulz is an excellent pediatrician who delivers compassionate, high-quality care to her patients. However, I believe she is unfit to sit on the school board given her previous behavior. Parents should never feel the need to self-censor comments while advocating for their children, simply in fear of retaliation.