October Revision: DHS Radically Alters Vaccine Breakthrough Data Going Back 8 Months

Oct. 15, 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services once again revised its “Illness After Vaccination” numbers on Friday to retroactively show fewer cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among those vaccinated for COVID-19 going back to February, and higher numbers among the unvaccinated.

DHS first released statistics on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status on August 15th. When it updated those statistics on September 15th, the MacIver Institute reported the numbers had all been revised for previous months. DHS changed all the numbers again in its October 15th release.

For example, DHS’ first release indicated 56.6 positive cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated individuals in February. The second release revised that number to 61 per 100,000 in February. The newest release shows 22.9 per 100,000 in February – a drop of 60%.

From August to October, DHS revised the March hospitalization rate for the vaccinated from 3.5 per 100,000 to 0.7 per 100,000 – a drop of 80%.

The most stunning revision regarding the vaccinated was the deathrate for March. Initially reported as 0.6 deaths per 100,000 vaccinated individuals for March, DHS revised that to 0.1 deaths per 100,000 vaccinated individuals for March in its October release. That’s a drop of 83%.

.@DHSWI retroactively changed #COVID19 data regarding vaccinated individuals today going back to February. Today’s revision dropped the death rate among the vaccinated in February by 83%. #WIright #OctoberRevision pic.twitter.com/RM95As0mR8 — MacIver Institute (@MacIverWisc) October 15, 2021

While DHS revises its numbers regarding vaccinated individuals down, it’s revising the numbers regarding the unvaccinated up.

The most stunning revision regarding the unvaccinated was the hospitalization rate for June. In August, DHS reported the June hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated was 6.4 per 100,000. In September, the June rate had grown slightly to 6.5 per 100,000. The October revision shows the June rate jumping to 27.7 – a 333% increase.

The deathrates among the unvaccinated are also suspiciously increasing with each month’s revision. Last month, the August deathrate for the unvaccinated was reported as 5.2 per 100,000. Now the August deathrate is 13.2 per 100,000 – a 136% increase.

DHS offered no explanation why nor even acknowledgement that previous month’s numbers had been revised on Oct. 15th.