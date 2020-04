MacIver News Service | Apr. 6, 2020

Gov. Evers set off a constitutional crisis in Wisconsin on Monday by claiming the power to change state law and the state constitution itself in the interest of public health. State Supreme Court blocked that order and the election is back on for Tuesday… Plus is DHS’s COVID modeling ignoring the reality on the ground in Wisconsin to portray a nightmare public health scenario? It’s all in your MacIver News Bulletin for Apr. 6th.