MacIver Newsmakers: Rep. Janel Brandtjen Targets Ballot Integrity

Rep. Janel Brandtjen walks us through her efforts to improve ballot integrity before this year’s emotionally charged elections.

Get every MacIver Newsmakers podcast delivered directly to your device! Don’t miss a single interview with key newsmakers in Wisconsin and beyond – be sure to subscribe through your favorite podcast app:

You can also tweet with us by following @MacIverReport and give us ideas for the show, comments, criticism, or whatever’s on your mind.

Listen to previous MacIver Newsmakers interviews below: