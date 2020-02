MacIver Newsmakers Podcast: Khou Xiong, A Physician Assistant, Fights The Rural Healthcare Crisis

Feb. 3, 2020

As a Physician Assistant (PA), Khou Xiong can only provide medical procedures that her supervising Physician is also qualified to perform. Every time she gets a new supervisor, the list of services she can provide changes. That can mean turning away patients for routine care that she previously provided. For her patients, it’s no minor inconvenience. The next nearest provider can be an hour away. That’s why Khou believes Wisconsin needs to reconsider how we regulate PAs.