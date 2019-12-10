MacIver News Minute: Unleash The Physician Assistant In Wisconsin

Dec. 10, 2019

Across the country, physician assistants are playing a big role in increasing health care access in underserved areas. Current law in Wisconsin prevents that from happening, because PAs can only practice under the direct supervision of a licensed physician. Changing that could lead to better access and lower costs in Wisconsin.

