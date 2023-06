June 22, 2023

The Republican-led Wisconsin state legislature believes government intervention is the only way to make housing more affordable in Wisconsin. At least one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake), came right out and said he doesn’t think the free market can solve the housing problem.

The legislature passed five “workforce housing” bills last week, and Gov. Evers signed them into law on June 22nd. JFC is setting $500 million aside for the new laws in the state budget.